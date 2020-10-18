Reviewing Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) and Vivint Solar (OTCMKTS:VSLR)

Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Vivint Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium & Boron Technology $6.74 million 9.99 $7.11 million N/A N/A Vivint Solar $341.04 million 15.90 -$102.18 million ($3.49) -12.34

Lithium & Boron Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivint Solar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lithium & Boron Technology and Vivint Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivint Solar 0 4 1 0 2.20

Vivint Solar has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential downside of 57.64%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 27.93, suggesting that its share price is 2,693% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Solar has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Vivint Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium & Boron Technology and Vivint Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium & Boron Technology 102.86% -11.93% -3.92% Vivint Solar -23.48% -186.43% -15.92%

Summary

Vivint Solar beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2019, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,294.0 megawatts covering approximately 188,300 homes. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

