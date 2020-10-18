Reviewing FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FirstEnergy and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 6.10% 19.31% 3.24% Clearway Energy 4.56% 2.42% 0.56%

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. FirstEnergy pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy pays out -1,250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FirstEnergy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Clearway Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FirstEnergy and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 1.56 $912.00 million $2.58 12.28 Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 5.77 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -296.70

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FirstEnergy and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 8 7 0 2.47 Clearway Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus target price of $41.97, indicating a potential upside of 32.43%. Clearway Energy has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.25%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Clearway Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,486 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 269,691 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 156,115,196 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.