Reviewing Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) & Independence (OTCMKTS:IHC)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and Independence (NYSE:IHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Federal Life Group and Independence, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Life Group and Independence’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.78 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Independence $374.45 million 1.49 $12.40 million N/A N/A

Independence has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Independence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Independence 0.38% 3.11% 1.35%

Risk & Volatility

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Independence shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Independence shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independence beats Federal Life Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through general agents, independent brokers, and independent producers in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

