Reviewing Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Agora (NASDAQ:API) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Datadog alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Datadog and Agora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 8 10 0 2.47 Agora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.34%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Agora.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Datadog shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Agora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog 0.73% 0.75% 0.50% Agora N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datadog and Agora’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million 93.95 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -749.07 Agora $64.43 million 64.68 -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Agora has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datadog.

Summary

Datadog beats Agora on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in their applications. It also provides solutions in the areas of social, education, entertainment, gaming, enterprise, financial Services, healthcare, and Internet of Things; and offers customer support services. The company's real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. Agora, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.