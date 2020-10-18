Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The business had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $42,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $208,320.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $400,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retrophin by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,970,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,636,000 after purchasing an additional 396,250 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 684,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 27.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 82,746 shares in the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

