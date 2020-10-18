Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Owens-Illinois Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Owens-Illinois in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 162.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

