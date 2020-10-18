Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) vs. Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Head to Head Survey

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and Avalon (NYSE:AWX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Avalon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Republic Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Avalon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Republic Services and Avalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 10.35% 13.41% 4.80% Avalon -2.46% -4.22% -2.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic Services and Avalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $10.30 billion 2.89 $1.07 billion $3.34 28.01 Avalon $68.36 million 0.10 -$460,000.00 N/A N/A

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Republic Services and Avalon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 6 6 0 2.50 Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic Services currently has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. Given Republic Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Avalon.

Risk & Volatility

Republic Services has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Republic Services beats Avalon on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; temporary waste and recycling collection services; and provision of landfill services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 349 collection operations, 207 transfer stations, 190 active landfills, 91 recycling processing centers, and 11 salt water disposal wells, as well as 7 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states and Puerto Rico. It also operated 75 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects and had 129 closed landfills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio. Avalon Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

