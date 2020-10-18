Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €33.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €30.25 ($35.59).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €23.87 ($28.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.24. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

