Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 51,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

