REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of RGNX opened at $28.74 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.