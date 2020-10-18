Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

NYSE:O opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

