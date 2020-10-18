(RDS.A) (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) Shares Down 0.4%

(RDS.A) (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.27. 4,622,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 6,887,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71.

(RDS.A) (OTCMKTS:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.49 billion for the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

