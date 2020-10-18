Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $61.75 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.