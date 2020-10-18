Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $240.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.08.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

