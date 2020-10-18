Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $39.53 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.