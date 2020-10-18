Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

UL stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The Unilever Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.46.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

