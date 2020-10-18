Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 98 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after acquiring an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,842,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,574,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Danaher by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after acquiring an additional 436,143 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.29. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $229.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

In related news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,252,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

