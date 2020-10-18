Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 600 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.79. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.