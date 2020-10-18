Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 275 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $86.35 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

