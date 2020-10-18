Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,511 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.4914 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

