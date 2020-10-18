Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,981,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,323,000 after buying an additional 2,807,179 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,837,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $75,933,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,845,000 after buying an additional 677,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $91.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

