Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after buying an additional 35,471 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,246.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 113,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $224.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $228.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

