Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $224.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 122.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $228.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.99.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.