Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after buying an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

