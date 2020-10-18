Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 116 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 27,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.82.

Shares of BA stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

