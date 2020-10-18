Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 374,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $26,468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,369,000 after buying an additional 157,804 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

