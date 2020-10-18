Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $240.06 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $243.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.08.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock worth $5,435,047 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.