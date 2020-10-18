Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after buying an additional 321,855 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,724,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE USB opened at $39.14 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

