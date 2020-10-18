Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $814,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $75,857,532. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $491.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.