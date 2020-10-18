Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

NYSE CCI opened at $166.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average of $163.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

