Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Ecolab stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average of $196.40. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

