Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 41,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 103,665 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.53 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of -76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

