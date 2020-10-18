Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,549 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $56.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.39, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

