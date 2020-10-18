Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after purchasing an additional 553,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE PGR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,230. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

