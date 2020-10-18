Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 214.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $221.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $145,617.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,771.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,555 shares of company stock worth $19,163,813. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

