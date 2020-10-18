Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ecolab by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,718,000 after buying an additional 612,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after purchasing an additional 355,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $8,144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,253,000 after purchasing an additional 233,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $204.53 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of -69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

