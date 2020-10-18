Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,055.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $227.45 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $229.45. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.83 and its 200-day moving average is $183.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

In related news, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total value of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

