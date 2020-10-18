Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 8,648 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

GILD opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

