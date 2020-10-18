Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 619 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average of $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

