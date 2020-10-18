Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 4,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $170.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.93.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

