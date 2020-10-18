Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in The Boeing by 23,500.0% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 465.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average is $162.27. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

