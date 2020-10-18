Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $170.91 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.93.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

