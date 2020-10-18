Rate3 (RTE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $416,684.05

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $416,684.05 and approximately $99,645.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Coinrail, FCoin and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.94 or 0.04877125 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, ABCC, FCoin, HADAX, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinrail, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

