Rate3 Hits Market Capitalization of $416,684.05 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Hotbit, Bibox and HADAX. Rate3 has a market cap of $416,684.05 and $99,645.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.94 or 0.04877125 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001880 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Ethfinex, Coinrail, DEx.top, IDEX, FCoin, HADAX, DDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

