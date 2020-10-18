Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) versus Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Head to Head Contrast

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quanterix and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Berkeley Lights 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quanterix currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.89%. Given Quanterix’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Berkeley Lights.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Quanterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quanterix and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix -73.39% -35.42% -25.83% Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quanterix and Berkeley Lights’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix $56.73 million 21.23 -$40.80 million ($1.63) -25.98 Berkeley Lights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Berkeley Lights has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quanterix.

Summary

Quanterix beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids. It also develops SP-X instrument that is based on Simoa planar array technology for the measurement of multiplex chemiluminescent immunoassays. The company's products include kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, and custom development services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sell its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Emeryville, California.

