Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.05.

QRVO opened at $134.76 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,072. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.