QASH (QASH) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, QASH has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $182,903.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, GOPAX and Huobi.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00268990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.01399125 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00153812 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Huobi, EXX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

