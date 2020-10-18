Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$75.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$36.48 and a 12-month high of C$92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total transaction of C$2,191,024.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,681,787.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

