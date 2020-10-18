Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $634.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $514.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $530.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.55 and a 200-day moving average of $463.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $265.80 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

