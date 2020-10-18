Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Reduced by Analyst

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KAR. Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $16.96 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.52.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

